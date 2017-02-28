Shooting near Efrat, one wounded

Soldier wounded as gunman opens fire on IDF forces in apparent terror attack.

Terrorists opened fire on IDF soldiers operating outside of Efrat in Gush Etzion overnight, wounding one.

Following the shooting, security forces began searching the area for the terrorist gunman or gunmen responsible for the shooting attack.

The wounded soldier’s condition has been listed as light, and he was treated on the scene.

In other operations early Tuesday morning, a joint action by the IDF and Shin Bet internal security agency nabbed four wanted terrorists across Judea and Samaria. The four suspects are wanted in connection with violent attacks on Israeli civilians and security forces.

Two of the terrorists were apprehended in Anata, near Jerusalem, with two more arrested in Tayasir, in the Etzion region.