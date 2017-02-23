Naor welcomes new Supreme Court justices

Supreme Court President Miriam Naor sent a letter to members of the Israeli judicial system on Thursday in which she said, "I am proud and happy that the Commitee [for the Selection of Judges] succeeded to promote four trained, professional judges with vast experience in the court system, who will undoubtedly constitute an important contribution to the tasks facing the Supreme Court."

Responding to the perceived leftist bent of the court in the past, Naor stressed the independence of the judiciary and wrote, "The judges enjoy independence of judicial control. Each and every one of them rules every issue faced by him to the best of his knowledge and conscience and within the law, without fear or favoritism."