'The judges work with complete autonomy'

Chief Justice Naor sends a message to judges across Israel, blessing the appointment of 4 new justices to the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Miriam Naor, sent on Thursday morning a special letter to judges serving across Israel, following the appointment last night of four new justices to the Supreme Court.

The four judges chosen all currently serve in judicial capacities in district courts around the country.

“Honorable judges, at the Judicial Selection Committee meeting last night, 4 acting judges were chosen to serve in the Supreme Court,” she began.

Naor listed the names of the newly-appointed Supreme Court justices and their current judicial positions and added, “I am proud and happy that the Committee was wise enough to advance 4 skilled, professional, and experienced judges from the judicial system who, without a doubt, will manifest an important contribution to the missions standing before the justices of the Supreme Court.”

According to Naor, “the task of the judges of Israel in our democratic society is to rule on disagreements between man and his fellow, to maintain rule of law, and to protect human rights in Israel.”

Naor emphasized the independence of the judiciary, saying, “the judges enjoy independence and full judicial autonomy. Each and every one rules on every matter brought before him according to the best of his knowledge and conscience and within the confines of the law, without fear or favoritism. Thus they always acted and thus all the judges of Israel will continue to do - and among them, those chosen last night. We will receive them all with blessing.”