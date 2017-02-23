Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said, Thursday, that he still supports amnesty for soldier Elor Azariya, even after the 18-month manslaughter sentence given Azariya in the shooting death of a wounded terrorist.
News BriefsShvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17
Netanyahu: I still support pardon for Elor Azariya
