Shvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17
Netanyahu: I still support pardon for Elor Azariya
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said, Thursday, that he still supports amnesty for soldier Elor Azariya, even after the 18-month manslaughter sentence given Azariya in the shooting death of a wounded terrorist.



