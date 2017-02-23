Netanayhu: I still support pardon for Azariya

Speaking on official Australia trip, PM talks about Azariya case for first time since sentence announced.

PM Netanyahu talked on Thursday about the sentencing of soldier Elor Azariya for the first time since the sentence was handed down on Tuesday.

Netanyahu, currently on an official visit to Australia, said that he still supports a presidential pardon for Azariya.

“Soldiers in dangerous situations are likely to be deterred and, therefore, we need to show understanding and grant a pardon,” The PM said regarding his view.

Netanyahu thus joins the list of voices, including those of Education Minister Bennett and Culture Minister Regev, calling for Azariya to be pardoned.

On Tuesday, Azariya was sentenced to 18 months in prison for shooting a wounded terrorist in Hevron in March of last year.

The PM had previously expressed a similar sentiment on the matter. He also had spoken with Elor’s father, Charlie, and promised him that the wider circumstances surrounding the incident would be taken into account.