07:58 Reported News Briefs Shvat 26, 5777 , 22/02/17 Shvat 26, 5777 , 22/02/17 'Ya'alon used Azariya to forward his political agenda' Read more



Expert says military trial was not fair and could not have been fair, opines Defense Minister used Azariya to forward political agenda. ► ◄ Last Briefs