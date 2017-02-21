MK Shai: US anti-Semitism is rising and Israel stutters

Chairman Nachman Shai of the Knesset Lobby for Strengthening the Jewish World has reacted to vandalism at a St. Louis Jewish cemetery by saying, "The rise of is anti-Semitism in the United States is a living and painful fact. It is not the fruit of the imagination of some Jewish organizations or the authors of articles."

The National Union Knesset member added, "According to all the evidence and reports, An increase of dozens of incidents started over the past year, especially in recent months, including damage to cemeteries, vandalism, threats to Jewish centers, online campaigns and public statements. The Israeli government is abnormally indifferent to these condemnations, and although it always takes the side of Jewish communities to protect them against anti-Semitism, in the case of US Jewry it is embarrassed and stutters"