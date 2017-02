20:31 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Zionist Union MK: Important to keep settlement blocs Member of Knesset Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin (Zionist Union) visits Barkan industrial zone in Samaria and denounces the boycott against products of Judea and Samaria. Read more



