18:19 Reported News Briefs Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 Shvat 24, 5777 , 20/02/17 PMO: No intention to violate Amona agreement The Prime Minister's Office issued a statement on Monday that said there was no intention to violate the commitment made to the residents of the uprooted Samarian Jewish community of Amona. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs