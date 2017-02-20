'PM will not renege on Amona commitment'

Officials in the Prime Minister's office declared Monday that he does not intend to renege on the commitment given to residents of Amona.

Officials in the Prime Minister's office declared Monday that he does not intend to renege on the commitment given to residents of Amona that a new town would be established for them in Judea and Samaria.

The Prime Minister's Bureau Chief of Staff, Yoav Horowitz, spoke with Amona headquarters chairman Avichai Boaron and informed him that all the efforts are being made to find a mutually agreed solution. "We are not reneging on the commitment," stressed Horowitz.

Earlier Boaron had told Army Radio that "we expect the political echelon not to betray us and to establish the town as agreed. The Prime Minister himself committed to us on this."

"I have spoken with Likud ministers and they are in a tremendous predicament. They don't know how to 'eat this hat'. Netanyahu will have to go back to the president and say: 'Dear sir! I'm not going to throw people into the street after I myself sent thim in 1997 to establish a community.'