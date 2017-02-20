16:40
Emergency landing for IAF helicopter in Ashdod

An Israel Air Force Sikorsky CH-53 helicopter, known in Hebrew as the Yasur, made an emergency landing Monday afternoon on the Mei Ami beach in Ashdod following an apparent technical failure.

There were no casualties.



