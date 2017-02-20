An Israel Air Force Sikorsky CH-53 helicopter, known in Hebrew as the Yasur, made an emergency landing Monday afternoon on the Mei Ami beach in Ashdod following an apparent technical failure.
There were no casualties.
News Briefs
Emergency landing for IAF helicopter in Ashdod
