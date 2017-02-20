IAF helicopter makes emergency landing on beach

An IAF Yasour transport helicopter made emergency landing Monday evening at the Mei Ami beach in Ashdod .

An IAF Yasour transport helicopter made an emergency landing Monday evening at the Mei Ami beach in Ashdod after suffering from a technical failure. There were no injuries reported.

The IDF stated that the helicopter took off soon after the problem was taken care of.

The helicopter took off from the airbase at Tel Nof for a training flight in the south. A short time after takeoff a technical failure was discovered and the air crew decided to make an emergency landing at the beach.

Dozens of curious onlookers came to watch the helicopter at the beach.