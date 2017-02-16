(AFP) - Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Abul-Gheit said on Thursday that resolving the Israeli-Palestinian Authority conflict would require a two-state solution, a day after the United States signalled it would drop that demand.
|
14:21
Reported
News BriefsShvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17
Arab League chief: Peace requires 2-state solution
(AFP) - Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Abul-Gheit said on Thursday that resolving the Israeli-Palestinian Authority conflict would require a two-state solution, a day after the United States signalled it would drop that demand.
Last Briefs