14:21 Reported News Briefs Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17 Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17 Arab League chief: Peace requires 2-state solution (AFP) - Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Abul-Gheit said on Thursday that resolving the Israeli-Palestinian Authority conflict would require a two-state solution, a day after the United States signalled it would drop that demand. Read more



