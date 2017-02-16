Arab League: Two-state solution needed to solve conflict

Arab League chief says resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict requires a two-state solution, a day after Washington signaled otherwise.

Arab League chief Ahmed Abul Gheit said on Thursday resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would require a two-state solution, a day after Washington signaled it would drop that demand.

Abul Gheit affirmed that the conflict "requires a comprehensive and just peace based on a two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state," a statement said after he met UN chief Antonio Guterres in Cairo.

His comments came a day after US President Donald Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and suggested a two-state solution was not necessary.

Guterres had also called for a two-state solution on Wednesday in a speech in Cairo, saying there was "no Plan B".

The Arab League statement said he and Abul Gheit "agreed that the two-state solution remains the real way to achieving" peace.

For the better part of half a century, successive US governments -- both Republican and Democrat -- have backed a two-state solution.

PA official Saeb Erekat said the PA remained committed to two states and would oppose any system that discriminated against Palestinians.