Member of Knesset Ahmed Tibi (Joint Arab List) says that if the two-state solution for Israel-Palestinian Authority peace is put on the shelf and replaced by one state, he'll be the prime minister of that country.
08:25
Reported
News BriefsShvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17
MK Tibi: One state? I'll be the prime minister
