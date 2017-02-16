08:25
Reported

News Briefs

  Shvat 20, 5777 , 16/02/17

MK Tibi: One state? I'll be the prime minister

Member of Knesset Ahmed Tibi (Joint Arab List) says that if the two-state solution for Israel-Palestinian Authority peace is put on the shelf and replaced by one state, he'll be the prime minister of that country.

