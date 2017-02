12:23 Reported News Briefs Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Rabbi Shteinman released from the hospital to his home Lithuanian haredi community leader, Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman was Tuesday morning from Maayanei Hayeshua' Hospital in Bnei Brak. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs