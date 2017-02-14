Rabbi Shteinman released from hospital

The 103-year-old leader of the Lithuanian haredi community was released after two weeks in intensive care.

Leader of the Lithuanian haredi Jewish community Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman was released this morning from Maayanei Hayeshua hospital in Bnei Brak.

The Rabbi, 103, had been hospitalized for the past two weeks in intensive care.

Those close to Rabbi Shteinman announced that “The Rabbi, may he merit good and long life, returned this past hour to his home after two weeks of hospitalization. The Rabbi is still suffering from severe general weakness.”

They requested that the public continue to pray for the Rabbi’s complete recovery.