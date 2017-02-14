The Walt Disney Company's Maker Studios announced on Monday that it has severed ties with YouTube star PewDiePie after he posted nine videos that include either antisemitic jokes or Nazi imagery.
News BriefsShvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17
Disney splits from YouTuber with anti-Semitic posts
