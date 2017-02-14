Disney drops deal with Youtube star over anti-Semitic content

A division of Disney is dropping a deal with a popular Youtuber after he posted a video calling for 'death to all Jews.'

Maker Studios, a division of Disney, has announced that it is dropping a deal with Felix Kjellberg, who runs the popular Youtube channel “Pewdiepie,” citing Kjellberg’s use of anti-Semitic content on his channel.

Maker referred to a video Kjellberg had posted on January 11, in which two men could be seen holding a sign reading “Death To All Jews.”

A spokeswoman for Maker said that Kjellberg had gone “too far.”

“Although Felix has created a following by being provocative and irreverent, he clearly went too far in this case and the resulting videos are inappropriate,” said a spokeswoman for Maker Studios.

Maker, bought by Disney in 2014 for 275 million, had been giving Kjellberg a platform to promote his material before dropping him.