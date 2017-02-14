Report: PM to step down as communications minister

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is expected to announce in the coming days that he will relinquish the post of communications minister to another member of his Likud party, according to Yediot Ahronot. Netanyahu has been pressured to do so because of a criminal investigation in which he has been questioned about receiving expensive gifts from businessmen. One of them is the owner of Channel 10 Television.

Another investigation centers on conversations Netanyahu had with Yediot owner Arnon Mozes related to the Yisrael Hayom daily. Leading candidates to take the portfolio are Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev and Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, who has already received some of Netanyahu's authority related to the Bezeq communications company.