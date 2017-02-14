Will Netanyahu relinquish Communications Ministry?

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is expected tol announce shortly that he will transfer the Communications Ministry to one of the other cabinet ministers according to a Yediot Aharonot report Tuesday.

According to the report, this step will prevent a ruling against him by the High Court after a petition was submitted against Netanyahu's continuing to serve as Communications Minister by opposition leader Isaac Herzog.

The decision was reached after the Attorney General informed Netanyahu that this would be the right step to take in the circumstances in order to prevent High Court intervention on the matter.

Political sources estimate that the leading candidates for the ministry are Miri Regev, who was apparently promised the ministry in the past, and Tzahi Hanegbi - the prime minister's confidante who already holds a number of positions in the ministry. The present general manager of the ministry, a loyal friend of Netanyahu, is to remain in his post.

The topic of communications is considered to be a taboo in the eyes of Netanyahu. He is holding on to the ministry despite the fact that he could divide it into a number of parts and attain internal peace within the Likud where it is a much desired post.

Netanyahu has been villified for keeping the ministry in his own hands but continues to hold on to it. In the coalition agreement after the elections, the members of the coalition also committed not to promote any initiatives of their own regarding this issue.