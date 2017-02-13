20:39 Reported News Briefs Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 Trump will not use the term 'two states' United States President Donald Trump will not use the term "two-states" during Wednesday's meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, according to White House sources cited on Monday by Channel 10 Television.



