United States President Donald Trump will not use the term "two-states" during Wednesday's meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, according to White House sources cited on Monday by Channel 10 Television.
Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17
Trump will not use the term 'two states'
