Trump will not use term 'two states' during meeting with PM

White House sources say US President will not mention two states or pressure PM on construction during meeting

US President Donald Trump will not use the term 'two states' during his meeting with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu this Wednesday, White House sources reported.

The sources also said that Trump wants to be the President who achieves peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors. The report by Channel 10 also stated that Trump would not pressure Netanyahu regarding construction in Judea and Samaria.

Prime Minister Netanyahu faced pressure to freeze all construction over the 1949 armistice lines during his first meeting with former US President Barack Obama in the White House in 2009.

Prime Minister Netanyahu took off today for his meeting with President Trump. The Prime Minister is expected to land in Washington DC tonight. Tomorrow he will meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and on Wednesday he will meet with President Trump.

As he boarded his plane to Washington DC, Netanyahu said: "I'm going to Washington to have a very important meeting with President Trump. I'll also be meeting with Vice President Pence, with Secretary of State Tillerson and with Republican leaders and Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill."

"The alliance between Israel and America has always been extremely strong. It's about to get even stronger. President Trump and I see eye to eye on the dangers emanating from the region but also on the opportunities. And we'll talk about both, as well as upgrading the relations between Israel and the United States in many, many fields."