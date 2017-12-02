21:06
Hamburg airport evacuation caused by pepper spray

Sunday afternoon's evacuation of the airport in the northern German city of Hamburg was caused by pepper spray in the airport's ventillation system, according to a preliminary police probe.

A police spokesman said there was no evidence that the incident was a terrorist attack. A cartridge containing pepper spray was found in a bin provided for travelers to dispose of liquids before boarding. The Deutsche Presse Agentur said it may have been put there as a prank. Dozens were treated for breathing problems and eye irritation.



