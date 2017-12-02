Hamburg airport evacuated due to unidentified substance

The airport in the northern German city of Hamburg was evacuated on Sunday afternoon due to toxic gas in the ventillation system.
German media report 50 people complained of breathing problems and burning eyes. Some of them were taken to hospital.
