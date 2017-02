14:56 Reported News Briefs Shvat 16, 5777 , 12/02/17 Shvat 16, 5777 , 12/02/17 J Street seeks to thwart Friedman's appointment The J Street lobby campaigns for the United States Senate to reject David Friedman's nomination as US Ambassador to Israel and accuses him of being a friend to the settlement movement. Read more



