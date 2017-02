The Bituach Leumi National Insurance Institute could run out of money by 2044, according to an actuarial report filed this week. Bituach Leumi stands to pay out more in benefits to seniors, unemployed, disabled and disadvantage than it receives from the government starting in 2026 and will drain the reserves by the end of 2044.

Among the proposed solutions to the problem are increasing the amount withheld from salaries and raising the retirement age.