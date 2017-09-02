Social Security Report: In 2044 money runs out

National Insurance Institute (NII) Director General Prof. Shlomo Mor-Yosef submitted this week their complete actuarial report to the Minister of Labor, Welfare, and Social Services MK Haim Katz.

The report presents a comprehensive picture of the current financial situation and the expected forecast of total National Insurance payments and receipts for the near and distant future.

The report is based on current Israeli population data, population forecasts, taking into account data from various sectors in coming decades, according to Central Bureau of Statistics projections.

The report's conclusions indicate expected problems in NII's financial situation. By 2026 National Insurance stipends paid to the public are expected to exceed receipts, forcing reserve fund utilization for financing further payments. In 2045 the reserve fund would be completely drained and National Insurance would not be able to pay all its legal obligations.

The main conclusion of the report is that austerity measures must already come into effect to address NII's expected problematic financial situation, by such means as increasing premium rates, raising the retirement age, and other options.

The report notes the importance of accompanying any change to the National Insurance Law by the Israeli Knesset with an actuarial examination of the change's impact on NII's financial stability and the ability to fund and pay pensions in the long term.

Minister of Labor, Welfare, and Social Services MK Haim Katz said after the report was submitted, "National Insurance is one of the fundamental pillars upon which Israeli social policy rests. It is our duty to ensure that the NII continues to serve the citizens of Israel in the future. The conclusions of the report require the Israeli government to work towards improving the actuarial situation of the NII to ensure the ability to pay pensions over time to Israeli citizens including the elderly, the disabled, and the disadvantaged."

NII Director General Prof. Shlomo Mor-Yosef noted, "In recent years we have taken various measures to deal with the challenges of an aging population and the NII's actuarial means, following the previous actuarial report. These measures have helped defer an actuarial deficit for several years, but a warning sign to Israel still stands. I call on the government to raise the issue, and proceed today with austerity measures to improve the situation, in order to avoid drastic measures in the future that may harm the level of benefits to policyholders."