The Sinai Peninsula branch of the Islamic State terror movement says it's behind Wednesday evening's rocket attack on Eilat.
Three rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile defense. A fourth fell on an open area.
|
07:50
Reported
News BriefsShvat 13, 5777 , 09/02/17
IS in Sinai: We're behind Eilat attack
