Rockets fired towards Eilat

Four rockets fired from Egypt towards Eilat. Three intercepted by Iron Dome.

Sirens were sounded on Wednesday night, shortly before 11:00 p.m., in the resort city of Eilat and in the Eilot Regional Council.

Residents in the area reported hearing explosions immediately after the sirens.

The IDF confirmed that three rockets were fired from Egypt towards Eilat and that the Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted them.

A fourth rocket exploded in an open area. There were no damages, but four people who suffered shock were evacuated to the Yoseftal Hospital in the city.

IDF forces are continuing to search the area.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, a tank shell from Syria landed in an open area in the Golan Heights.

No injuries or damage were reported.

The IDF believes that the shell was a result of a spillover from the civil war in Syria, and that Israel was not targeted for attack.

The IDF responded by attacking a target in the northern Golan Heights belonging to the army of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

"The IDF will not tolerate any attack on Israel's sovereignty or the security of its citizens, and sees the Syrian regime is responsible for what happens in its territory."