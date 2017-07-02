Tapuach Maarav ruling paves way for thousands of units

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked responded on Tuesday to the claim of attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir that she was deceived by her staff into claiming success from a Supreme Court demolition order against 17 Jewish homes in the Samarian Jewish community of Tapuach Maarav.

Shaked said, "I recommend that attorney Ben-Gvir read the petitioners' claims and their demands to destroy the whole outpost. Instead, we received from the court a tight schedule for the regulation and the survey [of the site] which will enable the construction of thousands of housing units in the seam between Ariel and the Shilo-Eli bloc."