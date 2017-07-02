Ben-Gvir: Shaked deceived by her staff

Attorney and Land of Israel activist Itamar Ben-Gvir said, Tuesday, that Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked was deceived by ministry staff when she called the Supreme Court's order to demolish 17 homes in the Samarian Jewish community of Tapuach Maarav a success for the settlement enterprise. Ben-Gvir said, "Not only did the Supreme Court again rule for the destruction of houses and the uprooting of residents, but in the judgment President Miriam Naor ruled explicitly that there was nothing in the decision to authorize the rest of the outpost - and the duty to enforce the law applies to the rest of the houses just with different priorities."

Ben-Gvier concluded, "I have no doubt that the intentions of the minister were good, but she must not rely on the staff of the Supreme Court Petitions Department which tells her stories. There is only one constitutional solution: inncreasing the number of judges to 30 and the introduction of 15 new judges who will diversify the composition of the Supreme Court."