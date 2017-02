09:25 Reported News Briefs Shvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17 Shvat 11, 5777 , 07/02/17 Report: Iran held missile test on Sunday Iran fired off five advanced surface-to-air missiles as part of a military exercise on Sunday, according to two United States officials cited on Monday by Fox News. The officials said the missiles are of a type used to down aircraft and incoming ballistic missiles. Read more



