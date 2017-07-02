State Department won't comment on Regulation Law

The United States on Monday refused to comment about the passing of the Regulation Law in the Knesset.

"The administration needs to have the chance to fully consult with all parties on the way forward," a State Department official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"At this point, indications are that this legislation is likely to be reviewed by the relevant Israeli courts, and the Trump administration will withhold comment on the legislation until the relevant court ruling," the official added.