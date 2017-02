22:56 Reported News Briefs Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 Regulation law passes by a margin of 60-52 By a margin of 60-52, the Knesset approved, Monday evening, a bill to regulate Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs