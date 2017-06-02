Breaking the Silence slams PM

Breaking the Silence has criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu over his request from British counterpart Theresa May to stop funding for the extreme leftist group.

Referring to attempts to make foreign donations to leftists groups transparent and the criminal investigations involving Netanyahu, Breaking the Silence issued a statement that said, "The depth of [his] lies and spins are like the depth of the investigations. One who is drowning in investigations and one hundred percent of his campaign funds come from foreign sources - had better be quiet."