02:33 Reported News Briefs Shvat 9, 5777 , 05/02/17 Shvat 9, 5777 , 05/02/17 Trump administration appeals overturn of travel ban The Justice Department on Saturday night appealed a decision to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that stopped enforcement of President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries and suspending refugee entry to the U.S., CNN reports. On Friday, a Seattle federal judge issued a temporary restraining order halting the executive order. Read more



