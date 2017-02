08:39 Reported News Briefs Shvat 6, 5777 , 02/02/17 Shvat 6, 5777 , 02/02/17 Up to 200 barricaded in Amona synagogue Between 100 and 200 people barricaded themselves in the synagogue of Amona on Thursday. The structure is the last one to complete the uprooting of the Samarian Jewish community. Police officers are talking to leaders of the community to deal with the situation and complete the evacuation of the synagogue without major incidents. Read more



