19:00 Reported News Briefs Shvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17 Shvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17 Report: Iran tested a ballistic-missile Iran held a ballistic missile test on Sunday, according to senior American officials cited on Monday by Fox News. The officials emphasized that the tests are a clear violation of the 2015 agreement between the Tehran government and the international community on the Islamic Republic's nuclear development program.



