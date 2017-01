16:37 Reported News Briefs Shvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17 Shvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17 PM: The leftist media is trying to bring me down Read more



Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu slammed the media on Monday afternoon for criticizing his praise of President Trump's plan for wall on Mexico border. Addressing the Knesset faction of his Likud party, Netanyahu said, "The media is trying to bring me down at any cost."