Attorney General won't defend Amona outline

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced, Sunday evening, that he will not defend the government's outline for relocating residents of Amona before the Supreme Court, following the decision of Amona residents to take back their promise not to leave the Samarian Jewish community peacefully under a court order on February 8th.

Mandelblit said if the residents confirm the agreement to leave peacefully, he will represent the state in its appeal of the court order or request for a fuller delay of the expulsion. A protest against the government's failure to proceed with its part of the bargain is scheduled for Monday morning in front of the Prime Minister's Office.