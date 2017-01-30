Attorney General will not defend Amona outline

Attorney General says refusal of Amona residents to evacuate peacefully means he cannot defend the outline to Supreme Court.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced Sunday night that he would not defend the Amona eviction plan to the Supreme Court.

The reason Mandelblit gave for his decision was the withdrawal by the residents of Amona of their pledge to evacuate peacefully.

Mandelblit said that if the residents announce once again that they agree to evacuate peacefully then he could represent the State in its petition to the court regarding the evacuation of Amona.

Meanwhile, there will be a protest rally in front of the Prime Minister's residence on Monday morning. Residents of the towns of Amona and Ofra will participate, as well as rabbis and municipal leaders from Judea and Samaria, to call on the government to find a solution for the residents of Amona.

Rabbi Haim Druckman, the head of the Bnei Akiva youth movement, called on the public to attend the rally.

In addition, the Regulation Law is expected to be brought up for a vote in the Knesset on Monday. Jewish Home faction leader Shuli Mualem, who initiated the law, said: "The Regulation Law which I submitted will be approved and will pass its second and third readings, as promised by the Jewish Home party. This is a historic achievement and a strategic event for the communities of Judea and Samaria, and it is another step towards normalizing the lives of thousands of civilians."

"The fate of thousands of homes will not be dependent on the whims of left-wing organizations. The combination of the opportunities provided by a right-wing government and a friendly American Administration, require us to act to strengthen sovereignty in the country." she said.

MK Mualem added: "Throughout the process of promoting the law I said that it would pass its third reading. On the other, hand many of the media and politicians claimed that there was no chance and even accused me of populism. Even now it is a mouthful when I say: the Regulation Law will pass its third reading.