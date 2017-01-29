Facebook campaign: Include Amona in regulation bill

Activists on behalf of the residents of Amona have called on Israelis to respond to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's Facebook posting about passage of the regulation law for Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria by posting a demand in the comments on the post that Amona be included in the law.

Amona stands to be uprooted on February 8th under a Supreme Court order. It would be covered under article 7 of the regulation bill but that article is not included in the legislation the prime minister wants passed this week because of the court ruling. A number of the hundreds of comments in response to the Facebook posting - before and after the activists' call - have called for article 7 to be re-inserted.