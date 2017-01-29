Israeli Arab leadership: Come to Umm Al-Hiran

Israeli Arab leadership is calling on Arabs to go to the Negev Bedouin village of Umm Al-Hiran to prevent the destruction of caravan demobilized trailers that have been set up there.

The caravans were brought in following the recnet destruction of illegal structures by the Israel Land Administration, which prompted clashes in which a local resident fatally drove over an Israeli policeman and was shot to death. Villagers claim the driver of the car was shot first and lost control of the car. On Sunday morning, Chairman Ayman Odeh of the Joint Arab List in the Knesset welcomed the placement of the caravans in the village.