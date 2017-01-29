Arab MK thanks donors for new Umm al-Hiran caravans.

MK Ayman Odeh thanks donors for new caravans, says Israeli government 'destroys, we build.'

MK Ayman Odeh (Joint Arab List) reported on Sunday that caravans had been bought to replace the illegal homes in Umm al-Hiran which were destroyed nearly two weeks ago by the authorities.

The demolition occurred after the Israeli government worked for over a decade to come to an agreement with the local Arab residents.

While police were securing the demolition, an Arab resident rammed into 34-year old Sergeant Major Erez Levy, killing him. Later, the body of the Arab murderer was returned to his family.

The new Umm al-Hiran caravans were donated to the residents by various individuals throughout Israel.

In a Facebook post, Odeh wrote, "To our beautiful nation: Umm al-Hiran is receiving at this very moment caravans which will replace the homes which were destroyed. These caravans were donated by many individuals throughout Israel.

"They destroy and we build. We belong and we are a nation which wishes to live in honor."