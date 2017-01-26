MK Hazan against decriminalization of cannabis

Member of Kesset Oren Hazan (Likud) came out on Thursday afternoon against the decriminalization of cannabis agreed to earlier in the day by Public Safety Minister Gil'ad Erdan.

Hazan expressed concern that the step would increase drug trafficking and fill the country with drug dealers. He was also concerned that hostile elements would fill the country with cannabis as a strategic threat. Hazan said he'll be willing to support the policy if enforcement against drug dealers increases and the educational portion of the program works so that trafficking and other crime does not go up.