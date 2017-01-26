Erdan accepts decriminalizing cannabis

Public Safety Minister Gilad Erdan presented, Thursday morning, "an integrated policy which does not give up enforcement but puts the emphasis on education," when it comes to the use of cannabis. The minister announced that the new program would be called - "Calculating a new course - going to decriminalization responsibly".

Following the findings of a team that examined the existing policy, Erdan explained, "The legitimacy of drug use has grown and the number of users increased. Because of these statistics - awareness of the dangers has dropping. I came to the conclusion that my position and the policy practiced in Israel should be reevaluated."