13:17 Reported News Briefs Tevet 28, 5777 , 26/01/17 Tevet 28, 5777 , 26/01/17 PM meets Giuliani Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met on Thursday with American presidential advisor Rudy Giuliani, who is visiting Israel on a business trip. Earlier this week, the former New York mayor told Fox News that he would be bringing a message of friendship from United States President Donald Trump.



