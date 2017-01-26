NGO appeals Swiss denial of request for information

NGO Monitor announced on Thursday that it has since submitted an appeal to the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs over the department's denial of requests from a Swiss resident and NGO Monitor for public information about Swiss government funding to the Ramallah-based Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law Secretaritat.

NGO Monitor cited the Swiss Federal Act on Freedom of Information in the Administration. The secretariat distributes 56% of its budget to NGOs that advocate for boycott, divestment, and sanctions campaigns against Israel.

