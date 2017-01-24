Swiss government hiding BDS funding

Switzerland is hiding information about millions of dollars transferred to BDS organizations, claiming it might 'harm state interests'.

The NGO Monitor research institute and a Swiss resident submitted a request under the Freedom of Information act to obtain the financial reports and accounting reports concerning various BDS organizations.

The Swiss government refused to provide the information, claiming that disclosure of the documents "might harm Swiss interests regarding foreign policy and international relations."

The reports referred to are supposed to be published annually according to an agreement signed between the Swiss government and the NIRAS consulting company regarding the activities of the "Human Rights and International Law Authority."

This authority is a funding scheme of the Swiss, Danish, Swedish and Dutch governments whose operations are centered in the Bir Zeit University in Ramallah, a hotbed of anti-Israel activity.

A detailed report by NGO Monitor demonstrated how the authority transfers grants to organizations which lead anti-Israel campaigns including BDS, such as BADIL Resource Center for Palestinian Residency, The Palestinian Center for Human Rights, Al-Mizan, Al-Haq and others.

Grants are also issued to extreme left-wing Israeli organizations such as B'Tselem, Breaking the Silence, recently banned from Israeli schools and Yesh Din.